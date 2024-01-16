Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

