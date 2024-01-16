Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($9.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

