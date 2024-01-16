Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.