Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

