Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,401,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.83. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

