W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $842.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $811.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.95 and a 12 month high of $844.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

