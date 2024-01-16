Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.98. The company has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

