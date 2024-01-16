Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Unum Group stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

