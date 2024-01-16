United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United-Guardian

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.