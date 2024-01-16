The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

TSE TD opened at C$81.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.7346369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

