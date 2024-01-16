The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 63,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

