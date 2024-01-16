Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

