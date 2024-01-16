Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
