Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.68 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.77 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

