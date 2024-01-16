Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $5,778,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $3,958,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.1 %

SMCI stock opened at $339.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

