Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

