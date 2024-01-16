Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Teledyne Technologies worth $51,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $440.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

