Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 696 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

