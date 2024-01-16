Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance
Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
