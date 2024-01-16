SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE SRV.UN opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.48. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.66 and a one year high of C$17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.30.

Insider Activity at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In related news, insider Lembit Janes sold 96,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total transaction of C$1,566,234.40. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

