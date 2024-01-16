SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.4 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
