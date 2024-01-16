Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 2.24 -$19.75 million ($134.04) -0.01

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

