Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $582.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.18. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $488.32 and a 1 year high of $596.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

