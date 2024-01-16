Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.070-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.060-8.100 EPS.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

