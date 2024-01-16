Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.060-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.070-2.100 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

