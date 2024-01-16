Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$136.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of RY opened at C$132.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5251921 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

