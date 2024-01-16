Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

