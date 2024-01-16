Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

ROK stock opened at $304.59 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

