Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
