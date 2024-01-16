Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.