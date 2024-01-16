Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

