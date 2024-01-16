Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FENG opened at $1.45 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.