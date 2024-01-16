Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.60 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

