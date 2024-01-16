Peoples Bank KS Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 95.6% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $266.19. The company has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

