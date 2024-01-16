Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

