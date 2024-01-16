PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

