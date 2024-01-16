Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.