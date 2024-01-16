Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $280.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $325.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average of $256.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $134.54 and a 12 month high of $330.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.