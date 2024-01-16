Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5801235 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

