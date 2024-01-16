Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

