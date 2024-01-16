ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

