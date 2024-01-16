National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $483.33 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.33 and a 200-day moving average of $459.30.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

