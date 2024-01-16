Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

PG opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

