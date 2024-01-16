Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 1,703 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

