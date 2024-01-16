Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

