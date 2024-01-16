MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.72.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

MAG opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

