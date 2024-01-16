LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Critical Contrast

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G City and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $686.30 million 0.80 -$399.32 million ($3.07) -1.02 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 6.10 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -4.65

LuxUrban Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for G City and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than G City.

Volatility & Risk

G City has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G City and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City -78.56% -15.06% -4.67% LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45%

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats G City on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

