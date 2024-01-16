KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

