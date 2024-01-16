iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 316,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FALN opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.