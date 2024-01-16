Immunovant’s (IMVT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $42.36 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,810 shares of company stock worth $1,278,047. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Immunovant by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

