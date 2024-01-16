Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMVT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,810 shares of company stock worth $1,278,047 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 764,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 43.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $6,473,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Immunovant by 163.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

