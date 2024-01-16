IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.